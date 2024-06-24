ATLANTIC
    • Fredericton man arrested in connection with copper wire theft: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A Fredericton man has been arrested in connection with a copper wire theft in Islandview, N.B.

    On June 9, a security guard told Keswick RCMP a man was seen entering the Department of Natural Resources compound and stealing copper wire, according to a news release from RCMP Monday.

    After containing the scene and locating an abandoned vehicle, a K9 unit responded, resulting in the seizure of one vehicle and the stolen copper wire.

    Police say a 44-year-old man was also arrested at the scene. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court on Sept. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

    According to the release, there has been a rash of copper wire thefts across New Brunswick, resulting in significant financial losses to businesses, homes, and government departments.

    Copper wire thefts can also pose a significant risk to public safety as they can limit access to 911 and other critical infrastructure.

    In the spring, New Brunswick RCMP asked for the public's help in identifying potential copper wire thefts. Police say this arrest was the result of the public reporting suspicious activity.

    Anyone with information about copper wire thefts is asked to contact their local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

