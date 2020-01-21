HALIFAX -- A Fredericton man is due in court next week to face child pornography charges after police searched a home in the city last summer.

Police launched an investigation after receiving information through the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about online images of child sexual abuse

Officers executed a search warrant and seized several electronic devices from the home on July 24, 2019. A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

William Logan Murphy appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Dec. 18, where he was charged with accessing and possessing child pornography.

Murphy is due back in court to enter a plea on Jan. 29.