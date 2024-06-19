ATLANTIC
    • Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed suspicious: N.B. RCMP

    Kevin Sexton is pictured in a photo provided by the New Brunswick RCMP. Kevin Sexton is pictured in a photo provided by the New Brunswick RCMP.
    The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

    Kevin Sexton was last seen around 4:15 p.m. on May 31 near Tracy.

    The RCMP says it has followed up on several leads to try and find him since then but have not been successful.

    Police and Sexton’s family say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

    The 40-year-old is described in an RCMP new release as being about five feet eight inches tall and 170 pounds. He also has blue eyes and short grey hair.

    He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark blue sweatpants and green and white shoes.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information on Sexton’s whereabouts or disappearance to call the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 506-851-7281 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

