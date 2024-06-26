New $1 coin honouring author of Anne of Green Gables entering circulation

The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed a new $1 coin honouring one of Atlantic Canada’s most prolific authors on what would be her 150th birthday.

The coin honouring Lucy Maud Montgomery will pay tribute to her role in popularizing Prince Edward Island and Canada through her story of Anne of Green Gables, as well as her other pieces of work.

The coin, which is set to enter circulation on Thursday, was unveiled at the Green Gables Heritage Place, which was the inspiration behind Montgomery’s iconic novel.

"The Anne of Green Gables novels are iconic works of Canadian literature, and have captivated millions of readers in Canada and around the world," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland in a news release on Wednesday. "This new coin in tribute to L. M. Montgomery and her literary masterpieces will help keep the story of Anne in our pockets for generations to come."

The artwork on the coin was done by P.E.I. artist Brenda Jones, and features a profile portrait of Montgomery around the time Anne of Green Gables was written, as well as her signature and the famous cat drawing she would often include when she signed her name.

The L.M. Montgomery-themed coin is seen. (Facebook/Royal Canadian Mint)"The life and legacy of L. M. Montgomery is the kind of story that belongs on the first circulation coin to celebrate an author," said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "With her iconic tales of Anne Shirley still being translated into dozens of languages and adapted for stage and screen, we are proud to have represented Montgomery's story on a coin that will be shared and treasured for generations."

Montgomery was born in Clifton, P.E.I., in 1874, and she published hundreds of stories as well as 20 novels. She later settled in Toronto where she died in 1942. She was laid to rest at the Cavendish Cemetery in P.E.I.

"I greatly admire my grandmother, for her contribution to Canadian literature and culture, her strength of character, and the love, pride and sense of responsibility she gave to my family," said Montgomery's granddaughter, Kate Macdonald Butler. "For her to be commemorated on millions of circulation coins is an unimaginable honour and I hope Canadians will cherish it as much as I do, not only for the stories she told, but for the woman she was."

The coin will be limited to three million, with two million of them being coloured.

Collector items including a fine silver coin and a wrap of 25 uncirculated coins will also be available.

