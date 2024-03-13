Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill

Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.

“He was known to us and known to frequent shelters, and that’s about all we have right now,” said Fredericton Police Chief Martin Gaudet, to reporters on Wednesday. “We are not investigating it as a homicide at this particular time. We are not ruling out foul play completely yet.”

Hunter’s next-of-kin have been notified.

Hunter was last seen in video surveillance around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the city’s south side, uptown — about eight hours before employees discovered Hunter’s human remains at the Fredericton Solid Waste Commission landfill off Allison Boulevard.

Fredericton Police Force has asked anybody who may have seen Hunter after 2:30 a.m. on Monday to contact them.

Gaudet said an autopsy was completed and results of a toxicology report are still being determined.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.