Fredericton police investigating after man's body found in river

Police in Fredericton are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Saint John River Thursday morning.

The Fredericton Police Force received a call just before 11 a.m., Thursday from someone who said there appeared to be a body floating in the river, near the Princess Margaret Bridge.

Police say the body is that of a 56-year-old Fredericton man, but they have not released his identity.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, but police don’t suspect foul play at this time.

No other details were released.