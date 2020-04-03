FREDERICTON -- Fredericton police are asking for the public's help regarding a weapons call in the Greenfields Drive area.

Shortly after 4:30 on Friday afternoon, police responded to reports of a male threatening two witnesses with a weapon.

Nearby streets were closed off for 90 minutes while K-9 officers searched the area.

No suspect has been located and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-222-8477.