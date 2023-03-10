Fredericton serving up an international tennis competition

FREDERICTON -

The city of Fredericton is playing host to the Greystone-Volvo Challenger Professional Women’s Tennis Tournament.

The tournament began on Sunday with qualifying play.

"There's players from 13 countries from all around the world, India - you name it,” said Rufus Nel, Director of Tennis Operations Abony Family Center.

“China, Taipei, US, Argentina, Germany, [Czechia], it's a great representation of international tennis players,” said Nel.

About 50 competitors from around the world are taking part in the tournament.

"I feel more welcome than at any other tennis tournament actually and I feel very comfortable and I think that's why I'm playing well here,” said Gabriela Knutson, a tennis player from Czechia. “I was first in Thailand, then Florida, now Canada, next I'm going to Germany and then Slovenia it's just a very international tour.”

Competitors we’re excited about their hosts providing rides and meals unlike other competitions.

"We felt like we were in a winter wonderland coming here, with the snow and everything,” said Jessie Aney, a tennis player from the U.S. “I'm from Minnesota so I love the snow, I grew up playing ice hockey, so Canada kind of feels like a second home.”

"Here it was like snowy and every thing so that was a surprise but the courts are so nice, I really like being here,” said Chieh-Yu Hsu, a tennis player from Taiwan. “It's pretty refreshing, everything is so calm, we rented a car and we don't have to worry about the commute and everything so it was actually really nice.”

The tournament has $25,000 in prizes for the competitors.

This is the second time that the ITF has been in Fredericton, organizers hope international competitors keep coming back.

"Hopefully they're watching the next Wimbledon champion here or the next Canadian Open champion you never know,” said Nel.

Matches are taking place at the Abony Family Center in Fredericton this weekend with the last game happening on Sunday at is 12:00 p.m.