

CTV Atlantic





The freezing temperatures in the Maritimes are causing difficult conditions on roads and highways in the region and have kept police busy dealing with vehicles leaving the road.

Several New Brunswick roads, including major thoroughfares, are still quite slippery from snow and ice.

There may be blue sky above, but Route 2 near Gagetown, N.B. is caked with evidence of hard-packed winter weather.

"Drivers are deceived when they see that it's a sunny day and they don't really realize there are sections of the road that are really jam packed and rutted and trenched with ice," says Cpl. Nick Arbour of the New Brunswick West District RCMP.

While there are portions of Highway 2 that are bare, other areas are pretty much covered.

RCMP says they have been responding to calls of vehicles leaving the road throughout the weekend and that vehicles following the speed limit of 110 km/h, were likely going too fast.

"There's been approximately nine just on the section of road in the past 24 hours," says Cpl. Arbour.

"The roads are so icy, people have been off the road, it's not safe," says driver Amanda Lacey.

Police say nobody has been injured.

Plow and salt trucks are on the roads, but two days after a major winter storm, people are wondering why portions of well-travelled highway continue to be in such bad shape.

"There were three vehicles off within a two kilometre stretch, so I came to an emergency exit and turned around and came back home," says driver Kim Allen.

"Friends of mine have gone to town and from here to Costco it's taken them an-hour-and-a-half to get there, which is normally a 40 minute trip if that," says Lacey.

Warm temperatures would help, but police want to remind people not to drive only according to the current weather.

"I think that is what is causing most people to speed up a little bit, thinking they can control their vehicle, and that is what is causing most of our collisions if not all of our collisions," says Cpl. Arbour.

A tip for winter-driving that continues to cause issues, even with clear skies above.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore.