CLYDE RIVER, NS -- People who live in Clyde River are likely to know the name Don Crowell.

He and is wife, Ruth have have been married almost 78 years and raised four children, but there's much more to this family's story.

During the Second World War, Don Crowell fought with bravery in the European theatre of war and he lived to share his stories.

He's now 97, but when was 20, he and his three brothers from Bear Point, N.S., signed up for service.

"I felt we had a job to do," Crowell says.

Serving with the North Shore New Brunswick Infantry Regiment, Crowell stormed the beaches of Normandy.

"I was one of the first ones to land on Juno Beach," Crowell says.

He faced fire and lost many friends.

"It did pop into my head, when is my turn?" Crowell said.

Crowell survived the war and so did his brothers. He helped liberate olland and he fought deep into German territory.

Later in life, Crowell received France’s national order of the Legion of Honour and a similar honour from the Dutch.

Like so many of his generation, Crowell doesn’t talk about his war years.

"To me it’s not a very good thing to talk about," he said.

The memories still haunt him.

"Dreams or nightmares, whatever you wanna call them," he said. "I still have them"

After the war he and wife Ruth raised four children. They carved out a happy life.

"He did his part, so yes, I’m proud of him," says Ruth.

On Remembrance Day, Crowell says he chooses to reflect on his past but not watch the ceremonies on TV.

"I don’t watch much of it," Crowell says. "It is an emotional thing."

But, he can recall his war experiences with vivid detail.

"When you see what you see, I did what you had to do," Crowell said.

He put service over self, and he fought for our freedom.