Funeral for James K. Irving scheduled for Wednesday

Funeral services will be held Wednesday for a giant in the Canadian business industry.

James K. Irving died in his hometown of Saint John, N.B., Friday at the age of 96.

Irving was the chairman of the privately owned J.D. Irving based in Saint John – a company with interests in manufacturing, infrastructure, shipbuilding and agriculture. The company's website says it was founded in 1882 and operates in Canada and the United States.

This year, Forbes Magazine listed Irving's worth at nearly $6-billion.

Irving's death comes just over a month after his younger brother, Arthur Irving, died at the age of 93.

He is survived by his four children with wife Jean Irving, who died in 2019. He was also a proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral for Irving will be held at Saunders Irving Chapel in Sussex, N.B., at 11 a.m.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.