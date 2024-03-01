Gas prices decrease slightly in the Maritimes

ATLANTIC
    A man pumps gas in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A man pumps gas in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    The price of gas went down slightly in all three Maritime provinces overnight.

    Nova Scotia

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area decreased by 0.6 cents per litre. The new minimum price is 160.6 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 162.5 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices fell by 1.6 cents, for a new minimum price of 191.3 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 193.2 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. decreased by 2.3 cents.

    The new minimum price is 161.1 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices on the island decreased by 3.4 cents per litre, for a new minimum price of 196.0 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline for New Brunswick motorists decreased by 0.4 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 164.9 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 2.6 cents per litre.

    The new maximum price for diesel is now 202.1 per litre. 

