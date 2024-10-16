As sky clears this evening, Maritimers could see Venus and a comet

Much of Wednesday will be characterized by cloudy periods, scattered showers, and a gusty wind in the Maritimes. High pressure building in from the west will start to clear the sky west-to-east evening and night. As the cloud clears, there are some interesting things to spot in the night sky.

Night sky sights

The best night sky viewing conditions should develop in New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia this evening.

Look to the southwestern horizon after sunset to spot the bright planet Venus setting. Then turn your gaze just to the west and you may be able to glimpse the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. You’ll need to be quick though as the comet will be below the horizon shortly after 8 p.m.

A little later in the evening, look for the planet Saturn and the nearly full moon high over the southern horizon.

Partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers will persist up until near midnight in eastern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Further clearing for that area of the Maritimes is expected overnight.

Should you find the clouds too obstructing for a good view Wednesday night, Thursday night and Friday are expected to much more clear region wide.

Just a few of the things to see in the night sky this week. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Bundle up for a chilly October night

If you’re outside tonight to do some star gazing or otherwise, you will want to dress warm.

As the sky clears, temperatures will fall quickly. Temperatures will fall into a range of two-to-seven degrees by midnight. Low temperatures to fall into a range of -3 to +4 C for most of the Maritimes by early Thursday morning.

The wind will be easing throughout the night. Gusts of 30-to-60 km/h will persist into early evening but should be down between 10-and-30 km/h by midnight.

Clearing west-to-east for the Maritimes tonight. Chilly night and early morning temperatures. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Sunshine to close the week

With a ridge of high pressure in place over the Maritimes, Thursday through the weekend looks to feature some very fair fall weather.

A mostly sunny sky is expected for the region Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The nights and early mornings will still be chilly. Daytime high temperatures will recover into the low-to-mid teens for most of Friday. The weekend will feature high temperatures mostly in the range of the mid-to-high teens. There is an outside shot of a few communities touching on 20 degrees on Monday.

A mostly sunny sky for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures on Friday mostly in the low-to-mid teens which is near or slightly above seasonable. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)