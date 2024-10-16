N.B. election: 110,364 votes cast at advance polls, surpassing pre-pandemic turnout

Advance polls in the New Brunswick election brought out 110,364 eligible voters on Saturday and Tuesday, surpassing pre-pandemic advance voter turnout.

Elections New Brunswick confirmed the numbers on Wednesday morning.

To date, a total of 133,694 votes have been cast in the 2024 provincial general election. That number includes the two days of advance voting, special ballot voting at returning offices, and mail-in ballots.

In September 2020, a total of 131,603 advance poll ballots were cast. At that time, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections New Brunswick encouraged voters to cast ballots early to avoid crowding or possible illness on election day.

In October 2018, a total of 86,970 advance poll ballots were cast.

Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs and Liberal leader Susan Holt cast ballots at advance polls on Saturday. The Green Party says leader David Coon will vote on election day.

This week, on-campus polling stations will continue to operate at 14 post-secondary institutions across the province (with day and times depending on the campus).

Eligiable voters can cast a ballot at any Elections New Brunswick returning office until Friday.

Election day is Monday, with polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

