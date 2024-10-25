Gas prices down slightly in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I. for second week
Gas prices dropped slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island for the second week in a row.
Nova Scotia
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 1.8 cents. The minimum price in the Halifax area is now 155.9 cents per litre.
The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline in Cape Breton is now 157.8 cents per litre.
Diesel prices decreased by 1.6 cents, bringing the minimum price to 167.5 cents per litre.
The new minimum price for diesel is 169.4 cents per litre in Cape Breton.
Prince Edward Island
The price of regular self-serve did not change on P.E.I. The minimum price remains 163.8 cents per litre.
The price of diesel on the island did not change either. The minimum price remains 177.2 cents per litre.
New Brunswick
The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick decreased by two cents overnight. The maximum price is now 160.0 cents per litre.
The price of diesel decreased by 2.3 cents. The new maximum price is 172.9 cents per litre.
