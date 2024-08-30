Gas prices drop across the Maritimes ahead of long weekend

The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax area decreased 1.8 cents overnight, bringing the minimum price to 160.7 cents per litre.

The price of regular-self serve in Cape Breton is now 162.7 cents per litre.

Diesel prices in the Halifax area decreased 1.5 cents. The new minimum price is 162.3 cents per litre.

The price of diesel in Cape Breton is now 164.2 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased 2.3 cents on P.E.I. overnight. The new minimum price is 164.3 cents per litre.

Diesel on the island decreased by 2.3 cents. The minimum price is now 167.4 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 3.1 cents. The new maximum price is 161.4 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 1.3 cents, bringing the new maximum price to 165.2 cents per litre.