Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a sudden death at the Walmart on Mumford Road on Oct. 19.
Police previously confirmed the 19-year-old female employee was found dead inside a large walk-in oven in the bakery department, but have mostly remained tight-lipped about the case.
They released an update Monday, stating the woman's death is not believed to be suspicious, and there is no evidence of foul play.
"Investigators met with family to share this update and extend condolences," said Const. Martin Cromwell, public information officer for the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.
"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."
The Maritime Sikh Society has identified the victim as Gursimran Kaur. According to the society, Kaur and her mother moved to Halifax about three years ago and both worked at the Walmart.
The society says Kaur’s mother became concerned that night when she hadn’t seen her daughter for over an hour. She tried to reach her by phone, but she wasn’t answering, so she started searching the store for her. The society says the mother eventually found her daughter inside the walk-in oven.
Halifax Regional Police respond to a sudden death at the Walmart on Mumford Road on Oct. 20, 2024. (CTV/Jim Kvammen)
Police refuse to release details about investigation
While police don’t suspect foul play, they are refusing to release any additional information about their investigation, including how the woman died, how she ended up in the oven, or how they came to their conclusion that her death isn’t suspicious.
“Out of respect for the family’s wishes, we will not be providing any further comment on this matter,” said Cromwell in an email to CTV News Monday morning.
CTV News has been in touch with the Maritime Sikh Society, which says the family did not ask police not to share information with the public or media. The society also noted the family has retained legal representation.
CTV News reached out to the family’s lawyer, who declined to comment on the case.
Police released a video Monday afternoon, addressing – but not answering – some of the outstanding questions.
“We understand there have been many questions about what happened. Thorough investigations take time,” said Cromwell in the video.
“As a part of the investigation we conducted several interviews, reviewed video footage and worked very closely with our partners at the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Medical Examiner Service. We thank everyone for their patience as we worked through these processes.”
Cromwell said the police’s job is to “investigate criminality” and reiterated that the investigation has found no evidence of foul play.
“We do not believe anyone else was involved in the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. The Department of Labour and the Medical Examiner Service are continuing their work but we do not believe the death to be suspicious,” said Cromwell.
“We acknowledge the public’s interest in this case and that there are questions that may never have answers. Please be mindful of the damage public speculation can cause. This woman’s loved ones are grieving. We have met with the family. Our thoughts and hearts are with them.”
Despite the fact the investigation is still open, Cromwell said the video would likely be the police’s final update on the case, “out of respect for the family.”
CTV News has reached out to Halifax police for comment on the information from the Maritime Sikh Society about the family.
Labour department takes over investigation
The store has remained closed since the incident.
The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration issued a stop-work order for the bakery and the oven after the incident but that order was lifted on Oct. 28.
Now that police have ruled out criminality, the labour department says it has assumed the lead in the ongoing workplace investigation.
In a statement, the department says it remains an active investigation, but it is unable to provide further details at this time.
"Workplace investigations are complex and take time," said Sarah MacNeil, a spokesperson for the department in an email to CTV News.
The department did say the oven was "assessed and determined to have been operating as per the manufacturer's requirements."
Amanda Moss, a spokesperson for Walmart Canada, previously told CTV News the oven would be removed from the store, but that “removing the oven had always been part of the standard remodel program” the company is implementing across the country.
There is no word on when the store might reopen.
A memorial is seen outside a Walmart store in Halifax on Oct. 23, 2024. A female employee was found dead inside the store on Oct. 19, 2024. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)
Close to $200,000 raised for family
Last month, the Maritime Sikh Society raised close to $200,00 for the Kaur family through a GoFundMe page within just 24 hours.
The society had hoped to raise $50,000 through the page and that target was reached within just 10 hours. A total of $194,949 was raised for Kaur’s family – or 390 per cent of the fundraising goal.
The funds raised will go to funeral expenses and the costs associated with bringing Kaur’s family over from India. CTV News has learned Kaur’s brother and father are now in the province.
