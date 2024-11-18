More than 80 goats, 2 sheep seized after being allowed to roam free in corn field: P.E.I. RCMP

Police and agriculture officials seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from a property in Sherbrooke, P.E.I., on Friday.

The RCMP says the owner was letting the goats leave the farm property and move into a neighbouring corn field.

The seizure was made under the provincial Stray Livestock Act after the animals were reportedly found loose several times.

The act states under the “livestock at large” section that a peace officer may capture and impound livestock if the owner has permitted them to be at large “on three or more occasions within a 30-day period.”

"This measure was taken to help protect our community and the animals," said Cpl. Gavin Moore in a news release from the P.E.I. RCMP.

"PEI RCMP deal with loose livestock regularly. In most cases issues are resolved without incident but in rare cases like this one, police will obtain the expertise of the PEI Department of Agriculture to enforce seizures."

The RCMP added that roaming animals can be dangerous to both motorists and the animals themselves.

“They can be a pest to neighbours and damage other farmers' fields,” the release reads.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

