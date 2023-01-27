Gas prices increase across the Maritimes

The price of gas and diesel increased in all three Maritime provinces overnight.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 4.9 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 159.6 per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 161.6 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went up overnight by 14.9 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 211.3 per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 213.2 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by five cents a litre.

Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 171.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also increased on the island by seven cents Friday, bringing the new minimum price to 226.7 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline jump by 4.9 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 169.1 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also went up by 15.6 cents following an adjustment Saturday.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 231.5 cents per litre.