Man arrested after alleged break-and-enter at Saint John mosque

Police in Saint John, N.B., have made an arrest after a mosque was allegedly broken into earlier this month.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a report of a break-and-enter at the JRJ Saint John Mosque on Fairville Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. on April 18.

Police say man was seen inside the mosque an hour earlier and was seen leaving on foot.

A statement from the mosque last Friday said the intruder caused damage to the front door and then left after being approached by a mosque member who was in the building for prayer.

Mosque management also called for more police attention and said there has been multiple break-ins at another mosque in the city's north-end.

“Religious places should be safe,” president Buland Akhtar told CTV News. “These type of things should be taken very seriously and we cannot let this happen again.”

Police said in a Wednesday afternoon news release a 49-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the case.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.

