Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

    The price of gas increased overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island while fuel prices dropped in New Brunswick.

    Nova Scotia

    In the Halifax-area, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by two cents overnight. The minimum price is now 172.1 cents per litre.

    Cape Breton motorists are now paying a minimum price of 174.1 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    The price of diesel decreased by 1.8 cents. The new minimum price is now 188.1 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 190.0 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline on increased by 3.5 cents overnight on P.E.I. The minimum price is now 173.0 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 2.3 cents per litre overnight. The minimum price is now 189.6 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline for motorists in New Brunswick decreased by 3.3 cents overnight following an increase of nearly eight cents on Wednesday.

    The new maximum price is 179.9 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel decreased by 3.1 cents per litre. The maximum price is now 188.3 cents per litre.

