

CTV Atlantic





While it was expected to be a bittersweet Father’s Day for Sydney’s Glen and Natasha McGean, the father and daughter say the generosity of others has given them the best gift they could ask for.

Glen McGean is overwhelmed by the support he’s received in the last 24 hours. A signed baseball and picture from former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Kelly Gruber arrived Saturday night.

Messages and phone calls have been pouring in from friends, family and total strangers since CTV Atlantic’s original story aired on Saturday.

“I’d like to thank everybody for everything that they did and said, it’s been fantastic,” says Glen McGean.

It’s been a rought two years for Glen McGean, who will turn 65-years-old on Monday. The Sydney man has been fighting for his life since he was diagnosed with lung cancer in June of 2017. He recently stopped chemotherapy treatments after doctors informed him that the disease had spread.

With only months to live, his daughter Natasha started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising enough money to take her father on one last trip, to see the Blue Jays in Toronto.

In the 24 hours since CTV Atlantic’s original story aired, more than $6000 has been donated, and that trip will soon become a reality.

“We have our tickets booked for the plane,” says Natasha McGean. “Somebody is also donating two premium seat tickets for one of the Blue Jays, and they are giving us a discount for the hotel stay.”

The McGean’s are scheduled to leave Sydney on July 2nd and fly to Toronto, where they’ll see the Blue Jays taken their division rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

A lifelong dream that is about to come true.

“I can’t thank everybody enough for allowing me to be able to take him,” says Natasha.

“I can’t thank her enough, I really can’t,” says Glen.

While the ballgame is the main attraction, McGean says it is comforting knowing this trip is one that his daughter can cherish as well, and a happy memory that she can hold on too, long after her father is gone.

“It’s always something to remember me by, that’s all you can ask for,” says Glen.

The best Father’s Day gift that one father and daughter could ask for.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.