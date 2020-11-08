SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Police believe a 14-year-old girl missing in Saint John, N.B., is with two missing 13-year-old boys, and her mother is pleading with her to come home.

"We love her. We want her back where she belongs and is safe," said Jan Kiley. "Her little dog misses her, her sister misses her. We're just kind of holding on, here . . . I wish that she would contact us."

Police in Saint John say Kiley's daughter, Margaret "Maggie" Jean Marie Kiley, is believed to be with Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright, two 13-year-old boys missing from Chamcook, N.B.

Kiley said she's been getting a lot of messages forwarded to her from other children who appear to be using Snapchat to communicate with the missing teens. She said her daughter knows the two boys from school.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure where they are, but I do know they are together and at this time, we've heard they're safe. For now," Kiley said in an interview. "We're quite worried and concerned. What could happen? Your imagination goes everywhere, especially when you hear there was a car taken."

In a news release Monday, Saint John police said Margaret Kiley was last seen Saturday evening on the west side of the city. Burns and Wright were last seen Thursday afternoon at their homes in Chamcook, N.B., about 100 kilometres west of Saint John.

Police initially believed the youths may have been driving a black 1990 two-door SAAB 900 convertible with a New Brunswick licence plate number GIW 158, however, that vehicle was recovered in Saint John on Sunday.

Margaret Kiley is described as being about five feet two inches tall with black hair, dark eyes, multiple piercings and dark clothing.

Jakob Burns is described as being about five feet one inch tall with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing tan-coloured Timberland boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Demetry Wright is described as being about four feet 11 inches tall with long brown hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "Tapout" on the front and a blue toque.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of Jakob or Demetry is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Allan April.