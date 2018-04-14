

As funeral services were held in Saskatchewan and Alberta for victims of the Humboldt bus crash, fundraising activities continue to grow for those left-behind here in Atlantic Canada.

Saturday in Cape Breton, many people came together to take part in a workout benefitting Humboldt, including a former player of the Humboldt Broncos.

The dream of playing hockey at a higher level is still alive for Connor O'Brien, the son of former Humboldt Broncos player Bill O'Brien. But today is about honouring the players whose dreams were cut short.

"It was sad. I don't really know what to say, it was really sad," says Connor O'Brien.

Dozens of people took part in a ‘hero wod’ at a Glace Bay CrossFit gym. The workout is intended to be performed with intense effort, in honour of fallen heroes.

"We called it '16 Broncos' in memory of the 16 lives lost. As you can see, we have a lot of #12 going around here today, and on our shirts, in memory of Conner Lukan,” says gym owner Keeley Wadden.

Bill O'Brien played four seasons with the Humboldt Broncos. Before the exercise began, he shared some of the pain the small Saskatchewan community is going through.

"That town is really struggling right now. I've talked to my old billets, I've talked to some old friends of mine and teammates, and the town is really having a hard time right now," says O'Brien.

Funeral services for three of the 16 people who died in the bus crash were held today. People came to say goodbye to 42-year-old Head Coach Darcy Haugan at the arena on Broncos home ice.

The small town also paid their respects at the funeral for 18-year-old Brody Hinz, who compiled statistics for the team.

Meanwhile, family and friends of 21-year-old Logan Boulet gathered in Lethbridge. Boulet was on life support after the crash until his organs could be donated, saving six other lives.

"We can't go out there, we can't make them a cup of tea, we can't send them Cape Breton oatcakes, so this what we're doing to try and help them out and show our support," says O'Brien.

O'Brien says he spent a lot of hours on the bus in his playing days, riding that same prairie highway where tragedy struck.

"Five seconds either way and that accident wouldn't have happened. That's how quick that stuff happens. The roads are long in Saskatchewan, they're bare you're looking miles ahead. To have something like that happen... it's so tough to think that could happen," explains O'Brien.

A Cape Breton flag will be signed by everyone who participated in the workout and sent to Humboldt, as a small gesture to let the families of the victims know that they're not alone in their grief.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.