GLACE BAY, N.S. -- Staff and students at Glace Bay High School are both shocked and saddened, after learning Grade 10 student Tristan MacMullin had to be air-lifted to a Halifax hospital Wednesday night.

"It was very nerve-racking," said classmate classmate Kelsey MacDonald. "We didn't know what to do. I thought that was a sin. Nothing like that should have to happen to anyone."

MacDonald says MacMullin had to be cut out of a hammock, a freak accident that MacDonald says has left the teen in a medically induced coma.

T.J. MacDonald is friends with MacMullin's brother -- and has been in touch with the family.

"He's a very nice, sweet kid," said T.J. MacDonald. "Everyone is here to support him. Everyone wants to support him and his family and make sure they're doing alright."

Out of respect for the family, the school decided to cancel the annual semi-formal dance which was scheduled to be held Thursday evening.

"They did cancel the semi and it was pretty sad to hear, but once we heard about what happened, we said it's worth it," said Kelsey MacDonald. "His health is more important than just a semi-formal dance."

Less than 24 hours after the tragic accident, MacMullin's friends and classmates have planned a benefit dance to support his family, which will be held at the former Morrison Gym in Glace Bay on Thursday evening.

Kelsey MacDonald says MacMullin was looking forward to the semi-formal.

"He wanted to go," she said. "We found out from his brother that he was really excited to go. So we figured he would want to dance and want everyone to have fun. So we want him to be okay, so we figured we would throw a benefit dance."

MacDonald says word spread quickly and they expected a big crowd.

But, as everyone hits the dance floor, they will have Tristan in mind.