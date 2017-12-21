

Someone in the Glace Bay area will receive a hefty paycheque just before Christmas, all thanks to the region’s minor hockey 50/50 draw.

Tickets – and lots of them – have been leaving the Glace Bay Minor Hockey office all week. The draw is expected to hit six figures.

“There’s a potential of a huge payday for somebody,” says James Edwards, president of Glace Bay Minor Hockey.

“This draw is going to change somebody's life.”

The highest prize in the history of the fundraiser was nearly $145,000. Edwards says this one should come close.

“I personally think the draw will be over $100,000 to the winner … which means over 200,000 tickets will be sold,” he says.

The draw began more than 20 years ago. It now earns more than $1 million in revenue each year.

The association credits motivated players and parents for their record sales.

“Hockey is not a cheap sport to play,” Edwards says. “But it is in Glace Bay because of the success of our draw. The draw has the ability to pay for a kid’s registration. We also keep our ice costs down and provide development.”

Office manager Tracey Hanrahan is especially looking forward to the big draw, as she’s the one that delivers the good news.

“It's pretty exciting. Everyone in the room is excited when I pick up the phone to call,” says Hanarahan.

The draw takes place Saturday at Dominion Rink.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.