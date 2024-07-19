Global tech outage impacting Maritime airports

A global IT outage is causing disruptions at Maritime airports Friday morning.

It appears the outage is linked to Windows computers and the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport says some flights in the region are impacted by the outage, including Porter and American-based airlines.

The outage is also affecting Halifax Stanfield’s arrivals and departures web page.

“Flight delays and cancellations may occur. For specific flight information, please contact your airline directly,” reads a post on the airport’s social media page.

It’s a similar situation in Fredericton. The Fredericton International Airport says the outage is also affecting Porter flights and its flight display monitor.

Charlottetown Airport says its website flight board may not be fully updated as well.

Porter Airlines says it is cancelling flights until 12 p.m. ET Friday.

The outage is also affecting banks, media outlets and companies around the world.

More to come…