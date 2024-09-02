Fredericton Police make three arson-related arrests, still looking for one individual after couch fire

Fredericton Police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.

In a release issued Saturday, the force says officers were conducting patrols around the College Hill area, which encompasses the University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University as well as NBCC.

Just before 11 p.m., an officer in a patrol vehicle saw a male light a couch on fire along Hanson Street.

“This act caused a large fire that significantly threatened public safety and the safety of police, fire and first responders,” the release said. “When police attempted to apprehend the suspect, he fled on foot, showing no regard for police or residents in the area.”

The force is “urging” this person to cooperate and turn themselves in. Anyone with video footage or who witnessed the event is asked to contact police.

That evening, the force also arrested three other males for separate arson-related offenses.

“Police also issued noise by-law tickets for loud parties, open liquor, and laid several other charges including obstruction and resisting arrest,” the force said.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.