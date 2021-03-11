HALIFAX -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way most us look at buying and selling all kinds of things, and that includes the auction industry.

Live auctions with large crowds of bidders are just a memory now, and some in the industry say the pivot to online may have forever changed the art of the deal.

When pandemic restrictions put the pause on in-person auctions, Wooden Rose Auctions did what a lot of businesses had to do- take sales online.

“Going from a live, Sunday auction where everyone can socialize and have a great time, to sitting in front of a computer to make your purchases,” says Trish Giles, CEO of Wooden Rose Auctions.

Giles says she wasn’t sure how customers would react, but so far, so good.

“The sheer numbers are at least 60 to 70 per cent higher, which is a huge win for a small business,” says Giles.

There are still small, in-person viewings at its warehouse, where some winning bidders still pick up their items at designated times.

But the move online means anyone, anywhere can bid on items, that are sent to them directly.

“We have a number of truckloads come in every week,” says Giles.

Brian Barker has been in the auction industry for 46 years.

The founder of Mariner Auctions says while many businesses have slowed down during the pandemic, his is busier than ever.

“If you had told me 20 years ago that we would be doing all online right now, I probably would have laughed at you,” says Barker.

Estate sales, retail returns, misdirected mail items, are all available on the Mariner Auctions website, and Barker says people are buying in droves.

“The online certainly is a big help to companies as well,” says Barker. “Not only auction companies, but there’s a lot more shopping going on online for sure.”

But for lovers of classic auctions, there is one important element missing.

When the pandemic began, and the lockdown followed, things got very quiet for Mac Ashe, who has been an auctioneer since 1995.

Eventually, Ashe followed the lead of auction companies, and took his talents to the web.

Where he once did auto auctions in front of packed crowds, he now live streams.

“It really took getting used to at first, but it’s a new way, and I don’t know if it’s here to stay but it’s definitely changed,” says Ashe.

Giles says she is hopeful that there will be a time for live auctions to return after the pandemic, but admits online auctions have forever changed how people bid, and buy.