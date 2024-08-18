Gold Cup Parade brings ‘world of colour’ to Charlottetown

Before the big race, the annual Gold Cup Parade took place in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Friday as one of the feature events for the province’s Old Home Week.

Islanders came out in large numbers to reserve their spots to get a good view of the parade. Organizers said there was a lot of enthusiasm around this year’s parade theme.

“The theme is world of colour, so everybody is excited about this theme,” said parade coordinator, Derek Tweel. “You’ll see colour all over the parade.”

Tweel said the parade, which goes back to the 1960’s, is rooted in tradition.

The parade featured several special guests including Olympic silver medalist in rugby sevens, Alysha Corrigan and NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh. Leading the Gold Cup parade were this year’s parade marshal’s, Cameron Gordon and Megan Connors who appeared on Canada’s got talent in the spring.

“Just a really great honour to be recognized in this way,” Connors said. "Cameron has worked so hard in everything that he does and I’m just so grateful to be standing beside him.”

In addition to the music, giant floats and colour, the traditional Gold Cup Ambassadors were out in their colours to promote their racing teams. First time gold cup ambassador Lauren Drake who was representing the racehorse, Rock Shining Star, was a reminder of the Gold Cup’s horse racing history.

“I’m so excited to represent him,” Drake said, making it clear who she was cheering for during Saturday’s big race. “I got the privilege of meeting him and he is such a great horse.”

Old Home Week wrapped after Covered Bridge won the $100,000 grand prize in the 65th Gold Cup and Saucer at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Saturday.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.