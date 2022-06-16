Grand Manan delegate meets in Ottawa about Scotiabank’s pending island departure
A delegation from Grand Manan, N.B., is back on the island following a meeting in Ottawa with federal government officials this week about the pending closure of their community’s only bank.
The Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, notified customers of its plans to leave Grand Manan in January. The closure of the bank branch, along with its automated banking machine, is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Island residents had been pushing for a meeting with the Department of Finance, with the assistance from Conservative New Brunswick Southwest MP John Williamson.
Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse and village councillor Gregg Russell met with senior officials from the department on Wednesday. Russell said the meetings went well, but acknowledged federal officials had no regulatory authority over Scotiabank’s decision to stay or leave.
“We will continue to work with that office to see if we can bring this to a positive outcome,” said Russell. “I have some hope that there’s something that can be done.”
In written statements, Scotiabank said its decision to leave Grand Manan was the result of customer numbers being reviewed in the market. The bank wouldn’t share those specific details when asked by CTV.
Last month, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said it was difficult for him to condemn Scotiabank’s decision without knowing exactly why they did it.
“It’s hard for us to be in a position to say about a private company where they locate and where they don’t locate,” Higgs told CTV Atlantic on May 31.
Scotiabank has repeatedly said its decision to leave Grand Manan was final.
Protests against the bank closure have been held both on and off the island. Russell said the community will ponder its next steps.
Grand Manan’s bank closure is part of a growing trend in the province.
According to the Canadian Bankers Association, New Brunswick lost 10 bank branches – from 152 to 142 – between 2016 and 2020.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
Health-care worker explains why nurses are leaving the field
Staffing shortages are causing issues throughout Canada's health-care system and now a former full-time nurse is warning that burnout is causing additional attrition in the ranks of heath-care workers.
UPDATED | Cost of Governor General's in-flight catering bill on Middle East trip actually $80K: DND
The Department of National Defence (DND) says the total cost of the Governor General's in-flight catering bill during a March trip to the Middle East was actually $80,367.19, correcting the original figure it released to Parliament this week.
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
Toronto
-
Toronto selected as host site for 2026 FIFA World Cup
One of the biggest sporting events on the planet is coming to Toronto.
-
Huge hail and severe thunderstorms hit GTA, tornado warnings end for parts of Ontario
The Greater Toronto Area continues to see a bout of hot, muggy weather after a fast-moving row of severe thunderstorms swept through the region Thursday, pelting some areas with large hail and strong winds.
-
Police identify 28-year-old man fatally shot near TTC station in North York
Toronto police have identified the man found fatally shot near a TTC subway station in North York on Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Canola on fire after two semi-trucks crash on southern Alberta highway
Fire crews are monitoring the scene of a fire that began when two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 519 east of the hamlet of Granum.
-
Expect to swat away plenty of mosquitoes after Calgary's heavy rainfall
Insect experts say that this week's rain created a perfect storm of another kind, for breeding mosquitoes, awakening what has so far been a relatively benign skitter season.
-
'When is my turn?': Calgary pharmacists look for help as armed robberies increase
With the number of armed robberies targeting Calgary pharmacies increasing, some pharmacists say they now feel like it's not a matter of 'if,' but 'when' they'll be hit.
Montreal
-
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Severe thunderstorms drench Montreal area
Montreal was pelted with a severe thunderstorm that moved across southern Quebec and brought heavy rain and hail Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
Edmonton won't host 2026 World Cup matches as FIFA picks Toronto, Vancouver
Edmonton has lost its bid to host the World Cup in 2026 as FIFA announced Toronto and Vancouver as the lone Canadian cities for the tournament.
-
EPS couldn't arrest Justin Bone because RCMP dropped him off in Edmonton: McFee
Police in Edmonton apologized Thursday for an incorrect statement made after two men were killed in Chinatown, but the service maintains officers had no grounds to arrest Justin Bone before the attacks happened.
Northern Ontario
-
HSN emergency wait times on par with province, hospital officials say
It was a cheerful annual general meeting for Health Sciences North as the Sudbury-area hospital's leaders celebrated the facility's achievements over the past year. And while lots have been done, its president and CEO says they have more work to do.
-
Sudbury health unit getting some backup
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has hired a new associate medical officer of health.
-
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
London
-
Soaring number of emergency calls to London Fire Department prompts changes
Protecting the lives and property of Londoners is growing more challenging for the London Fire Department (LFD) as calls for service climb.
-
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
-
Ontario losing 319 acres of farmland per day: 2021 census
Farmland is being gobbled up at an alarming rate in Ontario, according to the 2021 census.
Winnipeg
-
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two homicides.
-
Tall grass and dandelions creating eyesore in Winnipeg
One Winnipeg resident said the boulevards in her Richmond West neighbourhood are overrun with tall grass and dandelions, creating an eyesore.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa daycare without power for 27 days following severe storm
Running a daycare with no power for 27 days is taking a toll on Jacqueline Orellana.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
Daughter says police should have been called after her mother goes missing at Montfort Hospital
Family members are raising concerns after a 64-year-old patient at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital was missing for more than a day before being found outside by police.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
-
Sask. family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Warman, Sask. man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.
-
Saskatoon judge ends rocky court appearance by hanging up on man who was injured in a police shooting
Ronnie Glen Herman was supposed to discuss the particulars of his trial over the phone in provincial court, but the conversation ended with a judge hanging up on him.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, officials announce
Vancouver will become a World Cup city in just a few years' time, officials announced Thursday.
-
'Alleged agreement' to buy Vancouver home not legally binding, court rules
A Vancouver man who sued the would-be buyer of his home for $600,000, claiming he was owed a deposit for that amount despite the deal falling through, has had his claims dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Toxic drugs found in northern B.C. could cause prolonged sedation, memory loss: alert
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm after seeing an uptick in sudden overdoses caused by highly toxic substances found in two northern communities.
Regina
-
Here's how 22Fresh landed a partnership with Bauer Hockey
This month, Saskatchewan clothing brand 22Fresh announced one of its biggest partnerships to date with Bauer Hockey.
-
One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trafficking investigation leads to seizure of fentanyl, other drugs in Southey, Sask.: RCMP
RCMP seized quantities of several drugs, including fentanyl, as part of a trafficking investigation in Southey, Sask. last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Drag show at Victoria cafe cancelled due to threats of violence
An all-ages drag show that was set to run at a cafe in Victoria this weekend has been cancelled after the business received violent threats.
-
Victoria police search for BMW after car crashes into pedestrian: Video
Victoria police are on the lookout for a BMW that crashed into a woman in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
2nd avian flu outbreak confirmed in Vancouver Island area
Another outbreak of the highly contagious avian flu has been found in a flock of chickens in the Vancouver Island area.