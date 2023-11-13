Grand Manan, N.B., sees expanded health-care services come to the island
It has been a little more than a year since Scotiabank closed for good on the island of Grand Manan, N.B., leaving islanders with no financial institution.
The blow came just a few years after the island’s lone dentist closed up shop, meaning more trips to mainland New Brunswick for the island’s 2,600 residents. It’s a trip that includes three hours on the ferry, plus travel time in a vehicle.
The newly-opened Coast Health & Wellness Clinic, taking over the space left vacant by Scotiabank in 2022, aims to help bring those services back to the island.
“A full day trip can be a lot, and financially it can be a lot as well,” says Coast Health & Wellness co-founder Lauren Martin. “Being able to have something here at home to best service our community allows everyone to see growth in our community.”
Martin, along with her partner Michael Munro, own the island’s lone pharmacy. When Scotiabank left the island, the pair remained positive. They acquired a lease for the building and began to imagine the potential for the space.
The clinic offers a wide-range of health-care services to Grand Mannaers, including dental, physiotherapy, counselling, and acupuncture, to name a few. The clinic also has already announced more services that will begin in 2024, like infusion clinics and eye exams.
Some services are available daily with practiced physicians living on the island. Other services, like dental, only see professionals travel to the island every few weeks on a rotational basis. The workers come to the island for two-to-three days at a time and will service as many patients as possible before returning to the mainland. While on Grand Manan, workers have been lodging at local cabins and bed and breakfasts in partnership with the clinic.
“Being able to pick up your grandmother and bring her over for a teeth cleaning, or hop out of work for a quick physio session, it better supports your day-to-day life,” Martin says, in comparison to travelling to the mainland for those services. “Also, financially, you won’t have that same impact of having to go to the mainland.”
A list of services offered in one of the clinics exam rooms at Coast Health & Wellness. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)
“IT’S JUST SO INSPIRING TO HAVE THAT HAPPEN HERE”
Village of Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse was one of the first residents to take advantage of the new dental services. She admits to having cancelled multiple appointments in recent years due to the cost in travel.
The mayor also acknowledges having a full-time dentist on the island may not be practical due to the population.
“But, I think there is a lot of services that (are) certainly coming every couple of weeks,” Morse says, which is exactly the case for Coast Health & Wellness. “Once a month, every two months, that maybe we have not been able to benefit from as a community, because you don’t take the time when you go to the mainland.”
The opening of the clinic has brought renewed life to the community. The COVID-19 pandemic led to multiple business closing on the island, including Scotiabank, but now investments are once again being made into the island.
“Our village has been a tremendous support,” credits Martin. “We have community groups such as the Rotary Club and the Legion who have fully supported this facility. Really, it’s been the community coming together to make something happen in this space, so what was a loss in this community is turning into something that is quite incredible.”
“A lot of people felt hopeless and that it was a real downturn for the island,” Morse says, in losing the island’s lone bank last year. “To see the building be brought back to life, for it to be so light and lively and have such great hope for the future, it’s just so inspiring to have that happen here.”
Part of that hope for the future is the growth of the island’s population.
The island has had an increase in residents calling the island home in recent years, up nearly 300 people from 2016 to 2021. Morse says she has seen more people moving to Grand Manan first-hand in the last year alone, and hopes that number will continue to tick upwards thanks to the new clinic.
“It’s one of the things people look for when moving to a new community,” says Morse. “Whether it’s recreation services the municipality offers or what kind of services are available in the community, if you’re coming as a family you don’t want to think about having to take 12 hours to take your child to the dentist for a filling. Now they are available here on the island.”
“SCOTIABANK WAS A VERY BIG LOSS FOR OUR COMMUNITY”
The loss of Scotiabank has left Grand Manan without a financial institution.
While much of people’s daily banking can be done from the comforts of a smartphone or computer in 2023, not everyone is able to take advantages of these services.
“I think for seniors who are very cash-dependant it’s very hard for them to move away from that,” Morse says. “They still write cheques and maybe don’t have the capacity to go on their apps and deposit a cheque, those sorts of things.”
The mayor also points out the inconvenience and stress for cash-based businesses having to go the mainland to make large deposits or withdrawals.
Coast Health & Wellness hopes to ease that burden for islanders as well. On top of expanding health-care services offered in the new year, Martin is hoping to bring a credit union to the facility in 2024.
“We have put out a needs assessment survey with our community,” Martin says. “We have approximately 650 of those forms completed. Our personal goal is 1,000 to show the viability and scalability of financial services coming back here, because losing Scotiabank was a very big loss for our community.”
Martin says they have been in talks with Brunswick Credit Union about bringing its services to the island. The expansion would restore ATM services, as well as personal and retail banking options on Grand Manan.
“YOU DO SEE A LOT OF TEARY EYES COMING OUT OF IT”
One of the five exam rooms at Coast Health & Wellness is dedicated to Hallie Bass, a long-time nurse practitioner on the island who passed away in the summer.
One of the clinics exam rooms at Coast Health & Wellness honours the life of long-time island nurse practitioner Hallie Bass who passed away in the summer of 2023. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)
Martin says Hallie’s room will honour her legacy with a focus on women’s health.
“You do see a lot of teary eyes coming out of it,” admits Martin. “It’s just particularly special cause we are able to honour someone who made such a tremendous impact and truly saved lives both personally and professionally here on the island.”
The island’s mayor recalls Bass coming out of retirement during the pandemic to aid islanders. She said Bass was known to everyone and was a force within the community.
“It’s a real hole in the community, so to see her in that room is very meaningful to everybody,” says Morse. “The fact it represents the way the community has rallied around this health centre and the potential for a credit union to come. People have stepped up and said, ‘I want to raise money, I want to contribute to it so we can have these services here.’”
“I think that epitomizes Hallie and what this means to the community.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drug-resistant salmonella outbreak linked to raw pet food, contact with cattle: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
Heat pumps: What are the benefits amid pollution pricing debate?
As Canadians consider ways to heat their homes amid debate over government-imposed pollution pricing, some researchers suggest that heat pumps could be an affordable solution for staying warm and minimizing emissions this winter.
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country.
Gaza evacuees question Canada's policy for who it will help evacuate
Some Canadians who escaped the Gaza Strip say Canada's definition of family means they had to make the heartbreaking choice to leave loved ones behind.
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.
Risk of volcanic eruption in Iceland remains high amid 'tremendous uncertainty'
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.
Ex-leader David Cameron makes shock return to U.K. government as Sunak rolls the dice with a shakeup
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak rolled the dice and shook up his government on Monday, appointing former prime minister David Cameron to the post of foreign secretary.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli official says 2-3 week 'window' for Gaza war amid ceasefire pressure
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Toronto
-
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
-
Man dies of injuries after being struck by dump truck at busy midtown Toronto intersection
A 53-year-old man has died after being struck by a turning dump truck as he attempted to cross a busy road in midtown Toronto.
-
'41-storeys, 1 elevator': Toronto highrise dwellers voice frustration with lack of elevator access
A lack of elevator access in some of Toronto’s highrise buildings has left residents frustrated and concerned for their safety.
Calgary
-
Shuttle buses, temporary free parking and detours make up Red Line closure plan
The City of Calgary and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) have announced a number of measures to help transit users and drivers through a 'very rare' planned transit disruption later this month.
-
Chestermere shooting victim drove himself to help: RCMP
Mounties out of Chestermere are on the hunt for suspects after a late-night shooting over the weekend that left one man injured.
-
'I really want snow!': Not everyone pleased with warm November weather
It's a sunny November morning and Dana Vos is teeing off at the city-owned Shaganappi Point golf course in southwest Calgary.
Montreal
-
Montreal exec. committee president steps down after investigation into past spending
Montreal's Executive Committee President Dominique Ollivier announced her resignation Monday afternoon at at a news conference at city hall. She came under fire last week following an investigation by the Journal de Montreal showing extravagant spending when she was the president of the city's public consultation office.
-
Montreal Jewish community won't let itself be terrorized, school spokesman says
Students at a Montreal Jewish school were back in class today after their school building was hit by gunfire over the weekend for the second time in three days.
-
'Maxed out my savings': Some Canadians are waiting months for employment insurance cheques
Employment and Social Development Canada claims its standard is to finalize 80 per cent of claims within 28 days of the date the EI application was received.
Edmonton
-
RCMP searching for St. Albert casino thief
Mounties are searching for a man they say robbed a casino in St. Albert on Sunday.
-
Images from father, son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Aster home up for sale destroyed in fire
A new home up for sale in southeast Edmonton was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle
Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.
-
Sudbury-area man pleads guilty to hunting moose without licence
A Sudbury-area man has been fined $2,600, suspended from hunting for 10 years and forfeited his firearm to the Crown for hunting without a licence and lying to conservation officers, the ministry says.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Sunday
The vehicle involved did remain at the scene but police said after investigating, it’s believed a second vehicle was involved.
-
OPP continue search for Tillsonburg woman missing since Wednesday
72-year-old Lola was last seen Wednesday morning in the north end of Tillsonburg.
-
London, Ont. high school students rally for ceasefire in Gaza
High school students in London joined student-led protests across the province Monday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Winnipeg
-
Three bystanders stabbed in 'frightening incident' inside Osborne Village drug store
Winnipeg police described a 'frightening incident' that erupted inside an Osborne Village drug store as a woman stabbed three bystanders while fleeing from security staff.
-
Man dead, youth injured in weekend shooting: Winnipeg police
A shooting in Winnipeg on Sunday has left one man dead.
-
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country.
Ottawa
-
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized overnight
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
-
Six charged in province-wide drug trafficking ring in Ottawa-Gatineau, Thunder Bay
Six individuals in Ottawa, Gatineau and Thunder Bay, Ont. have been arrested with a total of 42 offenses under the Criminal Code amounting to a total seizure of $200,000 of illicit drugs.
-
Three injured in south Ottawa brawl linked to soccer game
The Ottawa Police Service are investigating a weekend parking lot brawl linked to a soccer game in south Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hospital staff call out overcrowding, unsafe conditions in the emergency department
Nursing staff at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon are calling on Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to act on unsafe conditions in the emergency department.
-
'Support students': Some teachers say they won't follow Saskatchewan's pronoun law
Alex Schmidt says she knows she may face consequences for not following the province's pronoun law, but it's a risk she's willing to take.
-
Saskatoon police say one-third of people in their custody are there for public intoxication
Saskatoon police are struggling to manage calls for public intoxication, with few resources available to care for people with complex needs, a new report to the board of police commissioners says.
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA says she didn't agree to appear in 'exploitative' drug crisis video
A B.C. politician who faced backlash after appearing in a controversial YouTube video criticizing the province's harm-reduction approach to drug use has slammed the production as "inaccurate and exploitative."
-
B.C. housing minister tells people not to help 'desperate scammers' with Airbnb fraud
British Columbia's minister of housing is warning people not to take part in short-term rental scams as the province moves to limit the hotel alternatives to increase housing stock.
-
Hullo resumes ferry service after 2 more cancelled sailings Monday
Service has resumed on the Hullo passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo following two sailing cancellations Monday morning.
Regina
-
Nic Marshall released by Roughriders following Georgia arrest
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall – following reports he was arrested for firearm possession in Georgia.
-
Regina dog rescue facing slow down in adoptions, intake freeze possible
Regina animal rescues are facing challenges as more animals are in need of homes than there are fosters to provide them.
-
'Support students': Some teachers say they won't follow Saskatchewan's pronoun law
Alex Schmidt says she knows she may face consequences for not following the province's pronoun law, but it's a risk she's willing to take.
Vancouver Island
-
Hullo resumes ferry service after 2 more cancelled sailings Monday
Service has resumed on the Hullo passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo following two sailing cancellations Monday morning.
-
B.C. housing minister tells people not to help 'desperate scammers' with Airbnb fraud
British Columbia's minister of housing is warning people not to take part in short-term rental scams as the province moves to limit the hotel alternatives to increase housing stock.
-
Major housing project pitched for block surrounding Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral
The Anglican Church has pitched a plan to build as many as 500 units of housing for 1,500 people on the city block owned by the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.