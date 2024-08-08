Greenwich, N.S., home extensively damaged by fire

A Greenwich, N.S., home was extensively damaged by a Wednesday afternoon fire.

The Greenwich Volunteer Fire Department received a 911 call from a person reporting a house on fire on Sunnyside Road around 2:13 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

Firefighters reportedly found a two-storey, century-old home “heavily involved in fire.” No one was inside at the time.

A passerby who made the call to 911 was able to open a door to the home and allow the family dog to escape unharmed, said the release.

Due to heat and humidity, as well as challenges related to the construction of the building, the response eventually involved 65 firefighters from stations from Windsor to Kentville, N.S.

The fire was brought under control within two hours.

According to the release, the investigation has determined the cause of the fire to have been accidental.

“The fire appears to have originated in the kitchen of the home, and through interviews with the homeowner and analysis of the scene we are confident the cause of the fire is accidental in nature,” said Greenwich Fire Department Chief Ripley in the release.

Damages as a result of the fire are estimated at $1 million.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.