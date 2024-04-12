Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change
In the early 1900’s, you would walk into a grocery store with your list, pass it to an employee behind a desk, and they would gather what you wanted.
The idea of a self-service store started with a Piggly Wiggly Memphis location in 1916. It caught on, giving customers the power of option – since they know best.
“So, that moral contract remains for almost 100 years and that social contract is quite delicate,” said Sylvain Charlebois, professor and director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Today, that trust is being tested. Maritime customers are noticing more security measures to combat theft.
Shopping cart wheels that lock as you try to leave, more receipt checks and added security gates.
According to a spokesperson for Loblaws, the wheel locking system was first tried in Ontario a few years ago and has had a big impact on combating organized crime.
The system came to the Maritimes about a year ago.
Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change. (Laura Brown/CTV Atlantic)
“Organized retail crime has a massive effect on colleagues and customers, including impacting prices at stores,” said Loblaws’ director of media relations Dave Bauer in an emailed statement. “Over the past few years, we’ve introduced a number of different technologies to help mitigate this risk, including smart-wheel technology in carts and plexiglass along certain rails. This has made a huge difference.”
Organized crime for items like baby formula and cosmetics has been on the rise, says CTV News public safety analyst Chris Lewis.
“Those are very expensive things,” he said. “It's unfortunate but we're going to have to tolerate (those measures) in order to help them meet their goals of not having so many thefts.”
There’s mixed reaction from customers.
“I'm OK with the anti-theft measures because if they don't have them more gets stolen and our prices go up,” said one shopper outside of an Atlantic Superstore in Fredericton. “I do care about there being jobs, cashiers and that kind of thing. But I don't think people realize how much theft there actually is in retail and grocery stores these days. So I'm all for it. You can check my receipt any time. I've got nothing to hide.”
But for another customer, who shared that her cart locked as she was leaving a Superstore location and she was asked for her receipt – it left her feeling embarrassed and upset.
“I called the customer service and I explained my experience. Why would the gentleman ask for my receipt? He said, well, we've been having a lot of theft,” she said. “And I said ‘I'm going to stop you right there. I have shopped here for many, many, many years. I'm 56 years old. I have never stolen a thing in my life.’”
She said it made her rethink shopping at the location.
Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change. (Laura Brown/CTV Atlantic)
Charlebois says companies should be transparent about how bad the problem is, to help customers understand.
“The Canadian way is really about making people feel comfortable and that the experience at the grocery store is enjoyable. Making customers feel guilty is certainly not the way to go, in my view,” he said. “Store theft is a problem, of course. I think what a lot of people are struggling with is that no one has that actually quantified the problem yet in Canada.”
CTV Atlantic did contact Walmart Canada and Sobeys for this story, but did not hear back.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
Worker seriously injured after fall at Montreal Olympic Stadium
A man is fighting for his life after falling about 30 feet in an air duct at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Monday, authorities say.
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
Fire rages through the 17th-century Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, toppling the iconic spire
A fire raged through one of Copenhagen's oldest buildings on Tuesday, causing the collapse of the iconic spire from the 17th-century Old Stock Exchange as passersby rushed to help emergency services save priceless paintings and other valuables.
Budget 2024 'likely to be the worst' in decades, former BoC governor says
Without having seen it, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge believes that Tuesday's 2024 federal budget from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is 'likely to be the worst budget' in decades.
Your morning coffee may be hundreds of thousands of years old
Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
-
Striking food service workers at Toronto's Pearson airport say meals on some flights may be impacted by labour action
Some flights may be departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport with “less or no food” after workers who prepare meals for in-flight service walked off the job on Tuesday, the union representing employees says.
-
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
Calgary
-
Academics, rural municipalities raise concerns about Alberta's Bill 18
Alberta legislation pitched to protect provincial priorities could slow down grant funding and allow federal money to be spent elsewhere, say officials representing rural municipalities and faculty members at post-secondary institutions.
-
Okotoks, Alta., family faces limited options as two young children battle rare genetic disorder
A young Okotoks, Alta., family is preparing for a long year ahead, as the first of their two children begins a stem cell transplant they hope will prolong her life.
-
Calgary now has a safe surrender site for babies
The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.
Edmonton
-
Tickets issued after large, unleashed dog spotted in front of home where boy was killed by dogs
Two tickets were issued after an unleashed dog was seen in front of a home where a boy died in a dog attack earlier this month.
-
Alberta committed to reviewing treatment of trans youth, Smith says in exclusive interview
In an exclusive interview with CTV News Edmonton on Monday, the premier said a study out of the United Kingdom, the Cass Review, echoes some of her concerns in regards to a lack of scientific rigor when it comes to puberty blockers.
-
Alberta announces wage offer for government workers during collective bargaining
The Alberta government is offering a 7.5-per-cent wage increase in the midst of collective bargaining, with government workers calling for a 26-per-cent bump.
Montreal
-
Recycling Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof: international competition collects bids
An international competition is hoping to gather new and interesting ways to recycle Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof, which is set to be dismantled this summer.
-
3 people arrested in Quebec City for assault, threats, forcible confinement
Quebec City police say three people were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in the Beauport borough.
-
'They were coming to save us': Inquest opens into deaths of two Quebec firefighters
Linda Simard says her husband frantically told her to call 911 as he watched two volunteer firefighters get swept away in rushing floodwaters in Quebec's Charlevoix region last year.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating after human remains found in Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland on Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING CHEO program working with teens to destigmatize mental illness
A recent initiative out of CHEO's YouthNet program is working to destigmatize mental illness in the younger generation.
-
Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards drafted into WNBA
After four years at the University of Connecticut, Edwards was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA draft Monday night.
London
-
Students displaced following house fire
A number of students have been displaced after a house fire in east London near Fanshawe College. Crews were called to the scene on Prosperity Court late Monday night.
-
Tax rebate from $31 million municipal surplus could unleash 'budget bomb'
A massive surplus remains from last year’s municipal budget in London, but city staff warned councillors against using it for a tax break this year.
-
No butts about it — cleaning up cigarette litter good for wildlife and people
Cigarette butts remain the most littered item in the world — including London. On Monday, a ‘butt blitz’ was held behind city hall in Reg Cooper Square.
Barrie
-
Kashechewan First Nation preparing for mass evacuation amid flood threat
The residents of Kashechewan First Nation are in a race against time, preparing for a mass evacuation as the relentless threat of flooding from the Albany River looms closer.
-
Family of man killed in Wasaga Beach crash seeks justice as case sees more delays
It's been more than two years since Jim Lynne died in a crash along Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.
-
Street sign honouring Chase McEachern's legacy has gone missing again
A street sign in Barrie, renamed to honour 11-year-old Chase McEachern's legacy after he died in 2006, has gone missing again from an alleyway at the heart of the city's waterfront.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
-
Northern Ont. man acquitted of murder on James Bay coast
A northern Ontario family is devastated after a jury found a Moose Factory man not guilty of a 2021 murder.
-
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
Kitchener
-
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
-
Police search home after man injured with explosive
Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.
-
Police investigate double fatal collision near Drayton
Wellington County OPP is currently investigating a double fatal collision near Drayton.
Windsor
-
General Motors to move Detroit HQ to new downtown building, plans to redevelop Renaissance Center
General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and work to redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River, company and city officials confirmed Monday.
-
Porch pirate suspect sought in Walkerville area
Windsor police are looking for a woman after a parcel was taken from a home in the 400 block of Chilver Road.
-
First Canadian tornado of 2024 confirmed in Essex County
The first Canadian tornado of 2024 hit Essex County in March, says a report from the Northern Tornadoes Project.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba council may be dissolved after mass exodus of elected officials: province
A mass exodus of elected officials from a rural Manitoba municipality has put the community in limbo and may force the province to dissolve what's left of the crumbling council.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of Manitoba
An approaching low-pressure system that could bring 50 millimetres of mixed precipitation has triggered a flood warning for parts of Manitoba.
-
Lights, camera, action! Extras casting underway for Ke Huy Quan movie in Winnipeg
If you’ve ever felt the allure of Hollywood and wanted to be in a big-budget movie your time to shine is now.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP, advocates call for full reopening of Moose Jaw hyperbaric chamber
Moose Jaw's hyperbaric chamber has now partially resumed services after being discontinued in 2021 due pandemic related staffing shortages. However, only one patient is currently being treated leading to criticism over a perceived lack of service.
-
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
-
Regina's Jon Ryan to retire a Seahawk
Regina's Jon Ryan is set to sign a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow officially bringing to an end his pro-football career.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Muslim community mourns teen killed in high-speed crash
Friends are raising money for the grieving family of a 16-year-old Saskatoon boy who was killed in a high-speed crash that injured two other teens on Sunday morning.
-
Sask. struggling to recruit and retain specialists, doctor says
Dr. Ana-Maria Bosonea is the only allergist in Saskatoon seeing children under 12, and now she’s moving to Alberta.
-
Saskatoon residents can expect some odour from city landfill as gas well project expands
The city says there may be some odour emanating from the landfill in the coming weeks as crews dig new gas wells and piping to collect more methane from decomposing waste.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
-
As B.C. marks grim anniversary, advocates call for more urgent action
Last summer, Jessica Michalofsky ran from Nelson to Victoria, raising awareness about the toxic drug crisis that claimed her son Aubrey’s life. Nearly a year later, she's disappointed by the lack of movement on the crisis, as more families lose loved ones.
-
Diverging views emerge on Vancouver home construction outlook
A Vancouver real estate services firm is pushing back against the widely held view that not enough homes are being built in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
-
Arctic and offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays arrives in CFB Esquimalt
The HMCS Max Bernays made its way into its new home at CFB Esquimalt on Monday after a long journey from Halifax.
Kelowna
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.