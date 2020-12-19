HALIFAX -- RCMP say the search for the crew of a missing fishing boat is facing more weather-related roadblocks.

On Friday, RCMP said about 20 kilometres of coastline between Hillsburn and Morden, N.S., were searched by helicopter for the Chief William Saulis scallop fishing boat and its crew.

The search did not locate the missing fishermen or boat. The ground search was suspended Friday because of weather concerns.

RCMP say the ground search will remain suspended indefinitely, citing unsafe conditions.

Police helicopters are expected to continue the air search Sunday, weather permitting.

ONE PERSON FOUND

Searchers found the body of one crew member late Tuesday from the boat that went missing that morning.

Military aircraft and coast guard vessels searched for the boat off the coast of Delaps Cove, N.S., near Annapolis Royal while search and rescue teams scoured the coastline.

Unfortunately, this evening, one individual was found deceased. The next of kin have been notified.

Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family. The search continues for the remaining individuals. — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) December 16, 2020

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax identified the boat as the “Chief William Saulis.” According to a tweet from JRCC Halifax, six people were believed to be onboard the vessel.

A spokesperson for the JRCC says an emergency radio beacon was sent out around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, adding that two life-rafts and debris were found in the Digby area that morning, but no sign of the fishermen or their boat.

On Tuesday, CTV News confirmed the boat's captain is Charles Burton-Roberts.

From the start of the search, the operation was made challenging by high winds and rough waters.

This is a developing story, more to come.