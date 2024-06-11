Growing number of newborns in Nova Scotia are without a family doctor

As the population of Nova Scotia continues to grow, so does the number of newborn babies without a family doctor.

Naomi Brannen and her six-month-old son Hudson are doing well, they are happy and healthy but without a family doctor, which is an anxious feeling for a new mom.

"You go to the hospital and wait and then you're still waiting and then like 11 hours later, right? That's just because people don't have doctors," said Brannen.

Brannen and her son aren't alone. There's a growing number of newborns and new parents without a family doctor right across the province.

New data gathered in a Freedom of Information request obtained by the Nova Scotia NDP shows referrals to the unattached newborn clinic have steadily climbed each quarter in 2023, and it's believed the numbers will continue to climb this year.

There were more than 5, 900 registered births in Nova Scotia last year and of those more than 94 newborns were referred to the Unattached Newborn Clinic (UNC) that opened in Halifax in December 2022.

"We are certainly seeing a large population growth in the Central Zone and Halifax area," said Ashley Harnish, the NS Health director of primary care for the Central Zone. "And some of the demographics of that group are younger families that are coming and they are having babies."

Statistics from the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons show that 41 licensed family physicians in Nova Scotia jumped by 41 doctors in March compared to the same time last year.

But any ground made by in adding more physicians is challenged more by the province's surging population.

According to the Halifax Index, nearly 20,000 people moved the Halifax region in 2023, a record number that has pushed the population near 493,000 people.

That growth and the family doctor shortage led to the formation of the Halifax UNC Clinic which is averaging more than 100 patients per week and that number has been steadily climbing, which Harnish says was expected.

"We've got about 600 appointments that we are seeing every month to support this need and so we've got a great compliment of providers and we are continuing to adjust and refine our compliment for clinicians so we are able to meet the needs," said Harnish.

At last check, more than 160 thousand Nova Scotians are on the “Need a Family Practice” wait list, nearly 16 percent of the population.

Brannen says newborns and their parents shouldn't be on the waitlist in the first place.

"I feel like mothers should be on the priority list," said Brannen. "Because you never know what could happen."

Harnish says no newborn goes without care and at the UNC, all babies are seen throughout all their milestone appointments, including immunizations.

Health officials say there are different supports in other parts of the province to help newborns and parents without a family doctor.

Harnish says Nova Scotia Health says they and the IWK Children's Hospital work together to connect families who are unattached to a family physician and encourage everyone without a doctor or family practice to register with the patient waitlist.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.