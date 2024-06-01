Gunshots fired at home in East Preston, police investigating

ATLANTIC
    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    RCMP in Halifax are searching for information after shots were fired at a home in East Preston, N.S., on Saturday.

    Police say they responded to the report of shots being fired at the home on Johnston Road at around 1:20 a.m.

    After arriving on scene, police say they found bullet holes outside the home, but there were no injuries related to the shooting.

    In a Saturday news release, police say two vehicles were seen near the home around the time of the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

