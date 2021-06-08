GLACE BAY, N.S. -- There's only one Canadian team left standing in the Stanley Cup playoffs after the Montreal Canadiens completed an unlikely sweep of the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

The city of Montreal was electric on Monday night as the Canadiens were the first team to punch their ticket to the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Habs fans hope this Cinderella run won't end anytime soon.

"We were kind of the underdogs in the first round, and I think even going into the second round, but the boys are playing some tight hockey," said fan Paul Doyle.

Just days after celebrating his birthday, Doyle couldn't have asked for a better belated present as his Habs swept away the Jets in dramatic fashion.

"It's coming together at the right time," Doyle said. "I think this team is built for the playoffs."

Calling the series-clinching goal for the Habs on radio was New Glasgow, N.S., native Dan Roberston.

"I could see Toffoli go behind the net and come out the other side," Robertson said. "So I thought, if I can see him, Caulfield can see him, so I better get ready here. Toffoli has been money all year and it was quite a moment."

Outside the Bell Centre, the party was on, with fans filling the streets.

Robertson says the team's playoff run has a lot of people looking back to 1993 -- the last time a Canadian team won the Cup.

"We're hearing a lot of people say 93 and 86," Robertson said. "Look, the fact is, they're going to play a really good team in the next round."

Eric MacRae is a Habs super fan, whose rooting interests were divided last round. He billeted Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois when he played for the Cape Breton Eagles.

"I was hoping he would get a goal here and there and they'd win two or three games, but not four," MacRae said.

Whether they play Colorado or Vegas in the next round, nobody can dispute they're Canada's team -- and nobody is counting the Canadiens out this time.