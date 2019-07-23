

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax app developer, who knows it's better to give than to receive, celebrated his 26th birthday by gifting the SPCA with a generous sum of money.

Christian Selig, the founder of Apollo, an application for Reddit, decided to donate all of the app's proceeds earned on his birthday to the organization -- amounting to over $27,000.

When he initially promoted the donation, Selig didn't expect the message to spread and for contributions to be as large as they became. "Honestly I can't even 100 per-cent remember how I responded," says Selig. "Your brain is just not really functioning properly processing it."

Having had done a similar fundraiser last year which brought in $5,000, Selig had hopes of surpassing that amount this year--which he has undoubtedly accomplished. "I wasn't even expecting that," says Selig. "I was hoping to land in the $8,500 range, which would have been incredible."

As he adopted his cats from the SPCA, Selig decided that's where he would donate the money raised. "I guess this is paying them back for all the happiness you get from animal adoptions," he says of his donation, which will go towards medical and food costs at the shelter, which spent over $700,000 on medical treatments last year.

"It's out of this world amazing -- Christian really deserves like a superhero cape for his superhero support, he really does," says Nova Scotia SPCA provincial fund development coordinator, Taylor Mundy. "I mentioned to him, he raised over $27,000 and 27,000 thousand 'thank yous' would never be enough to repay him."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron-Cadloff