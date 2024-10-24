Halifax-area company provides services to enrich, elevate lives of seniors
A company in the Halifax-area is doing what it can to enrich the lives of seniors and elevate their wellbeing.
Golden Living was founded in 2021 and aims to support people aged 65 and older with personalized enrichment-based companionship services.
Camryn McNeil is the founder of the home health-care company and says their services are offered to seniors living at home, in a facility or in hospital.
“Really, our main goal is to enrich their lives with meaningful activities, non-medical home support,” she said, during an interview with CTV Morning Live’s Crystal Garrett.
McNeil says the idea of the company was sparked from her own personal experiences.
“My grandmother was (lonely). I kind of sparked the idea from her. She was navigating being a widow, she was navigating the pandemic, and as a family we really saw the impacts that loneliness had on my grandmother,” said McNeil.
“So, it kind of sparked an idea… There’s such a gap in the home health-care world where we have so many homecare agencies but not a support service that really supports seniors to live their best life.”
Services offered can range from a walk or trip to the local park to eating ice cream while chatting with the client.
“You’ve got to instil youth in the seniors,” said McNeil.
One of McNeil’s clients describe her services as “terrific.”
“You can count on her for anything,” said the client.
More information on Golden Living’s services and how to get in touch with them can be found online.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
