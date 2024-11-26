ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP search for drivers after two separate vehicles hit pedestrian, fail to remain at scene in Cole Harbour

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Nova Scotia RCMP is seeking information from the public in connection with a hit and run involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in Cole Harbour, N.S.

    Police, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the collision at the intersection of Cole Harbour Road and Caldwell Road just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

    The force says investigators leaned a Subaru was turning right onto Cole Harbour Road from Caldwell Road when it struck a pedestrian who had the right of way to cross the street.

    Police say a white sedan travelling east on Cole Harbour Road then hit the pedestrian again, who at this point had come to a rest in the roadway.

    Both vehicles failed to remain at the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

    The pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman from Dartmouth, N.S., was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    According to police, investigators believe the Subaru was being driven by a white woman, but did not have any more details to share. Police did not provide a description of the driver of the second vehicle.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam footage, to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

