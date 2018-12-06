

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- It could only be created in Halifax: The donair cupcake.

A local bakery has created the unlikely confection to go on sale this Saturday -- National Donair Day.

It's a vanilla cake with donair meat baked in, topped with donair sauce-cream cheese frosting and sundried tomato sprinkles.

Susie's Shortbreads owner TJ Peach says she couldn't bring herself to include the onions in her sweet take on the city's official food.

Halifax's King of Donair chain supplied the meat and sweet sauce for the baked good, which will be sold at Susie's and at the donair shops on Saturday.

Peach says she'd been toying with the idea for years but finally decided to give the experiment a try after a Twitter conversation challenged her to the task.

Peach says the odd creation tastes surprisingly good, comparing it to the popular maple bacon cupcake.

The novelty treats are expected to sell fast, so Peach advises excited patrons to order ahead of time.

Peach says it's unlikely to become a permanent offering.

Halifax made the donair -- a beloved Nova Scotia delicacy consisting of a warm pita piled high with spiced meat, sticky-sweet donair sauce and other toppings -- the city's official food in 2015.

It has been praised by the likes of Anthony Bourdain.