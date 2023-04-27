Halifax begins planning its new response to public safety issues

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source

Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island