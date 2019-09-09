

Residents of a downtown Halifax neighbourhood are calling for answers after a crane collapsed onto a construction site at the height of Saturday’s storm.

The fallen crane has become a very popular site for on-lookers who come to gawk at the twisted metal curled over an apartment building under construction.

The crane came toppling down in the height of the storm Saturday afternoon and was captured on video by someone in a neighbouring apartment building when Hurricane Dorian hit Halifax.

While engineers try to figure out the best way to remove the wreckage, Nova Scotia's Labour Department tells CTV News that its occupational health and safety division is investigating and a stop work order has been issued.

Halifax Regional Municipality is restricting vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.

"A road and sidewalk closure is in place on South Park Street from the south side of Spring Garden Road to the north side of Brenton Place," the city said in a news release. "These closures will remain in place until officials deem the area safe. Part of Victoria Park is also off limits until the site of the collapsed construction crane is deemed safe."

Meanwhile, a group of citizens who live in the area are calling for action by developers, the city, and the province

"The crane on the site at Brenton Place and Brenton Street collapsed and toppled onto nearby buildings," said a news release from Brenton-Schmidtville Liveability Group. "Parts of the crane, including the heavy cement counter-weights, fell into South Park Street. Other parts rest atop an unfinished building."

Christopher Breckenridge, of Clyde Street, and a member of the Brenton-Schmidtville Liveability Group, says he watched the crane swaying in the hurricane moments before the collapse.

“It’s a wonder that nobody was killed or seriously injured," Breckenridge said. "We have at least three construction sites within a block of our house. We have warned people associated with the construction to make sure the neighbours are safe, and then this happens.”

In February, a crane's electrical cables struck something causing sparks to fly in a nearby worksite.

Members of the group are demanding that building developers, HRM and the province hold a public meeting immediately to explain what happened, how it happened, and what they’re going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.