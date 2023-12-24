Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents

Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, Halifax, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.

Among them is Michael Nichols, who for the first time in his life will be spending the holidays in a tent. “This is not home. I just take everything a day at a time. It’s all I can do. There’s nothing else I can do,” he said tearfully.

The volunteers at Grand Parade said they were not expecting to still be here.

“There a lot of people [here] that would love to be at home right but they’re going to be spending Christmas here at city hall,” said Stephen Wilsack.

However, amid the challenges, the community has rallied to support those living rough.

Over the past two days, people in the community have been assisting those living in tents by dropping off meals and clothes.

On Saturday, the U17 girls softball team brought gifts for residents.

“Tuesday night we put together stockings then the girls that were available were able to come with me yesterday and distribute the stocking and brought hot chocolate and then the girls spent actually a couple hours here yesterday,” said Tamara Stein, the team’s coach in an interview with CTV on Sunday.

The U17 girls softball team dropping off donations. (CTV/Hafsa Arif)

Stein said it was an extremely moving experience for the kids.

“They talked about it all day, so it really impacted them and made them realize that this is actually happening so close to their own homes.”

In the spirit of giving, a group dressed with Christmas spirit made a memorable entrance, accompanied by a pack of dogs. Their mission - bring smiles and a moment of respite to those facing tough times.

Some of the many dogs visiting people at Grand Parade in Halifax. (CTV/Hafsa Arif)

“Everybody needs a warm place on Christmas Eve. It’s hard to know what one person can do so if we could just bring some cheer today then that’s what we’re going to do,” said Brenda Juskow, one of the people who brought her seven dogs.

Wilsack said that volunteers have been told the city has plans for an indoor shelter in the new year, but no date for that has been shared.

As residents on Grand Parade weathers the difficulties of this holiday season, the community’s generosity serves as beacon of hope for better days ahead. The community has become a makeshift family.

“It means a lot,” said Nichols.

