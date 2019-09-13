

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax Regional Police officer has been suspended with pay after being accused of stealing from a Halifax business.

Police say they received a report at 2:45 p.m. of a theft involving one of their officers at a business.

The officer was arrested and released on an appearance notice.

Police have not revealed the officer's identity or where the theft occurred, but they have been suspended the offier with pay in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.