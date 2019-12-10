Halifax councillor apologizes to colleagues for remark
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:13PM AST
Halifax Regional Coun. Richard Zurawski apologized to council yesterday for a remark the he described as unacceptable and racist.
HALIFAX -- A Halifax Regional councillor has apologized for using a term he described as unacceptable and racist during a council debate this afternoon.
During discussions about replacing the community pool at the Halifax Common and installing a splash pad and aquatic building, Coun. Richard Zurawski told Coun. Waye Mason to "get to the back of the bus" to wait for funding.
Before the vote on the project, Coun. Zurawski apologized to council.
"I think, no I know, I owe council an apology," Zurawski said.
Council voted 14-3 in favour of the recommendation.