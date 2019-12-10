HALIFAX -- A Halifax Regional councillor has apologized for using a term he described as unacceptable and racist during a council debate this afternoon.

During discussions about replacing the community pool at the Halifax Common and installing a splash pad and aquatic building, Coun. Richard Zurawski told Coun. Waye Mason to "get to the back of the bus" to wait for funding.

Before the vote on the project, Coun. Zurawski apologized to council.

"I think, no I know, I owe council an apology," Zurawski said.

Council voted 14-3 in favour of the recommendation.