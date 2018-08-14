

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Coun. Matt Whitman was recovering from surgery on Tuesday evening after his motorcycle collided with a car on Monday night.

Whitman broke his leg and collar bone and was taken to surgery Tuesday morning.

Few other details are known but his council colleagues expect him to make a full recovery.

The RCMP are still investigating the crash.

Whitman missed Tuesday's council meeting. It's not clear if he'll be well enough to attend the next meeting in three weeks.