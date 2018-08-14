Featured
Halifax councillor breaks leg, collarbone after motorcycle collides with car
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:11PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:59PM ADT
Halifax Regional Coun. Matt Whitman was recovering from surgery on Tuesday evening after his motorcycle collided with a car on Monday night.
Whitman broke his leg and collar bone and was taken to surgery Tuesday morning.
Few other details are known but his council colleagues expect him to make a full recovery.
The RCMP are still investigating the crash.
Whitman missed Tuesday's council meeting. It's not clear if he'll be well enough to attend the next meeting in three weeks.