HALIFAX -- The Halifax region and neighbouring Hants County are now under stricter public health rules that will last until Dec. 21 as new COVID-19 infections rise in Nova Scotia.

The province had 44 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, including 19 new infections identified on Friday and Saturday.

The limit for gathering without physical distancing in the two hardest-hit regions is now five people rather than 10, and while that group doesn't have to remain consistent, health officials are urging people not to gather in random or spontaneous groups.

Households in the two regions are allowed to host up to five visitors at a time and people in households with more than five members may only go outside the home in groups of five or fewer.

The limit on indoor gatherings, such as sports games, arts and culture events, organized physical activity, faith gatherings, weddings, funerals, festivals and special events is 50 per cent of the venue's capacity up to a maximum of 100 people with physical distancing measures in place, while the limit outdoors is 150 people.

Up to 25 people may attend similar social events that are not run by a recognized organization or business, such as a family gathering in a backyard, while community-based adult day programs for residents of long-term care homes aren't allowed to operate.

The rest of Nova Scotia remains under looser restrictions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.