HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of new potential COVID-19 exposures.

On Sunday, Public Health issued an advisory concerning potential exposures at various locations throughout Halifax.

IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED

Public health says that anyone who visited the following locations on the specified dates and times is asked to immediately contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms:

Athen’s Restaurant (6273 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Split Crow Pub (1855 Granville St, Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 4:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Truly Tasty Restaurant (6210 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

aFrite Restaurant (1360 Lower Water St, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

MONITOR FOR SYMPTOMS

Public health says that anyone who visited the following locations on the specified dates and times is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, following the day of exposure:

Goodlife Fitness Halifax Clayton Park (70 Lacewood Dr, Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

Goodlife Fitness Bedford Hemlock Square (41 Peakview Way, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

Lawton’s Drug Store Scotia Square (5201 Duke St, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

Starbucks Quinpool (6112 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Sport Chek Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Bath and Bodyworks Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Fitness FX (6330 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Dollarama Scotia Square (5201 Duke St, Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Scotia Square Mall Food Court (5201 Duke St, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

Atlantic Superstore Barrington (1075 Barrington St, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

Sobeys Clayton Park (287 Lacewood Dr, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

Sobeys Windsor Street (2651 Windsor St, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

HaliMac Axe Throwing (1920 Brunswick St, Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

NSH CORRECTS SATURDAY’S EXPOSURE LIST

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health issued a corrected timeline from November 21 release.

“From time to time, the Public Health contact tracing process involves revising exposure timelines. When these changes happen, NSH updates the original posts on their website, Facebook, and re-issues the media release. NSH also posts a correction under the original Twitter thread,” said the organization in a release on Sunday. “We apologize for any confusion and inconvenience this process may cause.”

Stillwell (1672 Barrington St, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 9:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Nova Scotia Health Public Health is asking that anyone who visited this location on the specified date and time to immediately contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

Vitality MediSpa (5424 Doyle St, Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and Nov. 19 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. Nova Scotia Health Public Health is asking all those who were present at this location during the listed times to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.